Murad announces special allowance, modern weapons for police personnel

SUKKUR-Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced special allowance and modern weapons for Police personnel deployed in Katcha area.

Talking to Media on Sunday evening, the Chief Minister said that the Sindh martyrs package is less than that of Punjab but it will soon be balanced. He said that the dacoits are now abducting innocent children after witnessing their defeat. They are targeting those people who can become a headline on TV channels so that the police back off, he added. CM Murad Ali Shah said that the Kashmore area will be cleaned off from the dacoits in 10 days. He said that back in 2007 people used to travel in groups from Sukkur and Jacobabad as the entire area was in dacoits’ control.

Earlier, Inspector General of Sindh (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon said that as many as 67 dacoits had been killed and another 68 arrested in the ongoing operation in Katcha areas.

He revealed the details while apprising about the “success of the ongoing operation” in the Katcha areas of four districts (Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, and Ghotki) to restore complete peace in the province. The IG Sindh further informed that the provincial government was extending all possible cooperation in this regard by providing funds, weapons, gadgets, vehicles, and intelligence services. Provincial Minister for Mines, Mir Shabbir Bijarani said that the military troops and the Rangers personnel will launch an operation against bandits in the Katcha area along with the Sindh Police.

While briefing the Sindh Chief Minister, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that the irrigation department has strengthened all the protective Bunds in Sindh. He said that currently 4 lakh 67 thousand 457 cusecs of water is passing through Guddu barrage, there is pressure from some sides but the situation is under control, he added and further said the Irrigation Department has made better arrangements for the flood situation.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also visited the bridge site to review the work of Kandhkot Ghotki Bridge. After that, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the site of under construction Kandhkot -Ghotki Bridge on River Indus to review its work. The work is stopped due to non-receipt of NOC from NHA.

Briefing the chief minister on behalf of the administration, DC Kashmore-Kandhkot said that the length of the bridge is 15 km, which is the longest bridge to be built on the river Indus, the work of Ghotki Kandhkot bridge will be started soon. Sindh Chief Minister directed the works & services department to speed up the work of the bridge.

Besides, The Sindh Chief Minister reached the SSP office Kashmore-Kandhkot to review the law and order situation in the district and presided over a meeting. Sindh Ministers Jam Khan Shoro, Mir Shabbir Ali Bajarani and Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Mir Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Larkana Ghanwor Ali Leghari, DIG Sukkur Range and DIG Police Larkana Range and DC Kashmore-Kandhkot also attended the meeting.

Talking to the media,Sindh Chief Minister said that the notorious dacoits Janu Indar and Somar Shar have been sent to hell. He said modern weapons have been recovered from the dacoits. He also said, I am ready to provide more facilities to the police, but I want the Sindh province to be free from dacoits.

He also said the police personnel conducting operations against dacoits will be commended.

Sindh Chief Minister said that the construction of Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge will destroy the criminal elements. He said sofar 10 people are under the control of bandits, they will be recovered soon.

He further said that the restoring law and order is our responsibility, I will consider it as my success when people here feel safe.