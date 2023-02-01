Share:

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting five counter-narcotics operations seized 163 drugs-filled capsules, 610 grams narcotics and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that in two operations at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 80 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger, resident of Waziristan, going no flight no PA-210 and 52 charras and 31 Ice drug filled capsules from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger, resident of Mardan going on flight no PK-287.

He informed that in third operation conducted near a university in Islamabad, ANF recovered 510 grams charras from the possession of a drug peddler resident of Islamabad allegedly involved in supplying drugs to students.

In fourth operation, ANF and ASF recovered 70 grams charras from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger resident of Swat arrested at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar. The arrested accused was going on flight no G-555.

In fifth operation conducted at a private courier office on Empress Road Lahore, ANF recovered 31 grams weed from a parcel booked for Norway.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.