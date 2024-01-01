64 police pickets to set up to maintain security during New Year Night

DG KHAN - Dera Ghazi Khan (division) decided to set up 64 tempo­rary police pickets to beef up security arrangements during New Year Night. A total of 907 police officials along with 10 DSPs and 128 other officers were de­puted at different locations to monitor the security. The security arrangements were extended across all four districts of the region including DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajan­pur. Special attention has been given to key locations such as important venues, entertainment spots, public parks, bustling markets. To maintain a vigilant pres­ence, 46 police mobiles and 47 motorcycle squad teams will be continuously patrol­ling the area, complement­ed by constant monitoring through CCTV cameras.