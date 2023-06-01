Pakistan face India in Junior Asia Cup final 

LAHORE - Pakistan juniors played outstanding hockey against Malaysia and outpaced them by 6-2 in the Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Oman. Now in the final of the mega event, the boys in green will take on arch-rivals India today (Thursday). The first goal from Pakistan was scored by Mohammad Sufyan Khan in the 42nd minute, the second goal by Abdul Rahman in the 44th minute, the third goal by Abdul Hanan Shahid in the 47th minute, the fourth goal by Abdul Rahman in the 48th minute, and the fifth goal by Abdul Rahman in the 51st minute that also helped him complete his hat-trick. The sixth goal was scored by Arbaaz Ahmed in the 58th minute, while Danish and Prabhu scored goals for Malaysia. Abdul Rahman was declared the player of the final. The final of the event will be played between Pakistan and India on June 1. In the first semifinal, India thumped Korea 9-1 to qualify for the final.