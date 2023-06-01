Thursday, June 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan face India in Junior Asia Cup final 

STAFF REPORT
June 01, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan juniors played outstanding hockey against Malaysia and outpaced them by 6-2 in the Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Oman. Now in the final of the mega event, the boys in green will take on arch-rivals India today (Thursday). The first goal from Pakistan was scored by Mohammad Sufyan Khan in the 42nd minute, the second goal by Abdul Rahman in the 44th minute, the third goal by Abdul Hanan Shahid in the 47th minute, the fourth goal by Abdul Rahman in the 48th minute, and the fifth goal by Abdul Rahman in the 51st minute that also helped him complete his hat-trick. The sixth goal was scored by Arbaaz Ahmed in the 58th minute, while Danish and Prabhu scored goals for Malaysia. Abdul Rahman was declared the player of the final. The final of the event will be played between Pakistan and India on June 1. In the first semifinal, India thumped Korea 9-1 to qualify for the final. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1685507219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023