Wednesday, May 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt announces to operationalise planning dept’s Monitoring & Evaluation Cell

Govt announces to operationalise planning dept’s Monitoring & Evaluation Cell
APP
May 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has announced to operationalise the Monitoring and Evaluation Cell after period of 10 years.

Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Shah said this decision has been taken on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. Shah said that the steps were being taken to implement the decision on immediate basis.  He said through modern technology, the ongoing development projects in Sindh would be made functional with the help of artificial intelligence for which preparations have been completed to achieve the objectives.

He further said that Planning and Development Department will start the survey from May 1 in all districts of the province and he, along with chairman Planning and Development will supervise the survey personally.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that no one would be allowed to hinder the development of Sindh areas while the annual development schemes would also be monitored for timely completion.

Bilawal affirms PPP’s dedication to labour empowerment, social justice

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1714447792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024