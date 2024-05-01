Launching Ceremony of Juvenile Justice Advocacy Network Pakistan Calls for Effective Implementation of Laws

LAHORE: In a concerted effort to address the pressing need for the effective implementation of juvenile justice laws in Pakistan, the Juvenile Justice Advocacy Network Pakistan (JJANP) was inaugurated in a significant ceremony. Held amidst the esteemed presence of legal professionals, civil society members, and child rights activists, the event served as a rallying point for stakeholders committed to safeguarding the welfare of children in conflict with the law.

Led by Sarmad Ali, the convenor of JJANP, the ceremony underscored the urgency of establishing a collaborative platform that unites all relevant stakeholders. Ali emphasized the pivotal role of such a network in exerting pressure on decision-makers to ensure the meaningful enforcement of the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018. Despite the passage of over five years since its enactment, the Act has yet to be fully implemented across the country, falling short of its intended objectives.

Ali lamented the discrepancy between legislative measures aimed at protecting children's rights and their practical enforcement. He stressed that while numerous laws have been enacted to safeguard children's rights, their implementation has often been lacking in both letter and spirit. The Juvenile Justice Act 2018 stands as a crucial legislative milestone, offering juvenile offenders a chance at rehabilitation and reintegration into society, thereby diverting them from severe penalties such as life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

Highlighting the core objectives of the network, Ali reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the effective implementation of the Act 2018. Moreover, he emphasized the necessity of ensuring that children under the age of eighteen are detained in rehabilitation centers and observation homes during the investigative phase following the filing of First Information Reports (FIRs).

The launching ceremony of JJANP signifies a pivotal step towards galvanizing collective action in support of juvenile justice reform in Pakistan. With the concerted efforts of legal professionals, civil society organizations, and activists, the network aims to become a driving force in realizing the rights and rehabilitation of juvenile offenders, ultimately fostering a more just and compassionate society.