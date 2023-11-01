Any further polls delay to make Senate dysfunctional, warns PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday warned the Election Commission that any further delay in the conduct of general elections beyond February next year would create another biggest constitutional crisis as the Senate will become totally dysfunctional following the retirement of half of its members in March 2024. Speaking in the Senate before resumption of debate on the Palestine crisis, PPP lawmaker Mian Raza Rabbani said that one constitutional violation of delay in the holding of elections beyond the limit of 90 days has a snowball effect of more such violations.
He appealed to the ECP to announce the exact election date without further delay because a new biggest crisis would arise if elections are not held till February next year. This is because half of the members of the Senate will retire on March 12 after completing their six-year term, he said. He added that the terms of chairman and deputy chairman are set to expire on that date and the house would be without chairman and deputy chairman after this.
Former chairman Senate Rabbani pointed out that the Punjab caretaker government has also committed a constitutional violation by approving the budgetary allocation for four months for the second time.
He said the Punjab cabinet, earlier this week, gave approval of the budget for another four months – from October 2023 to February 2024 – for the second time which was a violation of Article 126 of the Constitution. Rabbani said a similar violation was being committed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government as well, which had already approved a four-month budget.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed speaking on a motion on the Palestine issue said that Pakistan stand should be very clear and call for an immediate end to genocide in Gaza, and for an end of Israeli occupation. We demand for the establishment of Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, he further said.
Vice-President PPP Senator Sherry Rehman speaking on her turn said that the actions taken by Israel in Gaza amount to a form of state-sponsored terrorism, not terrorism by non-state actors.
She stressed that the ongoing war in Gaza would continue, and its footprint would gradually spread elsewhere, leaving an indelible scar on global politics.
PPP Senator Quratulain Marri suggested to the neutral countries to remove the guise of neutrality and oppose openly and start mass campaigns in their own countries against barbarism on Palestinian people.