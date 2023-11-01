Danish MPs call on KP Governor

PESHAWAR - A five-member delegation of Danish parliamentar­ians and Deputy Head Mission Embassy of Den­mark here on Tuesday called on Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

The Governor wel­comed the delegation and discussed matters of mutual interests with the delegation.

He informed the dele­gation about the consti­tutional position of the Governor and its ambit of responsibilities.

The matters relating to mineral deposits of the province, tourism, education, resources, agriculture and hydro power potential were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occa­sion, the Governor high­lighted the investment opportunities in these sectors and vast poten­tial of mineral sector.

He said that Danish en­trepreneurs could start joint ventures of invest­ment in the province.

He also urged Danish government to provide scholarships to Pakistani students that would strengthen relations be­tween two countries.

The delegation ex­pressed gratitude to the Governor for his hospital­ity and said that propos­al to start joint ventures would be forwarded to Danish authorities for consideration.