Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Four cops among six injured in road accident in Uch Sharif

Web Desk
6:08 PM | April 02, 2024
National

At least six persons, including four policemen, were wounded when a bus collided with a police van in Uch Sharif late Monday night.

According to details, the accident occurred as the bus driver reportedly fell asleep and it hit a police van at the Motorway M5 Interchange in Uch Sharif. The police van skidded off the road and fell into a roadside pothole after the collision due to which six persons sustained injuries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Rural Health Centre (RHC) of Uch Sharif.

