IESCO launches inquiry into alleged misconduct

ATTOCK - Executive Engineer IESCO Pindigheb has initiated an inquiry to uncover the veracity of allegations made by locals against a line superintendent.
The XEn has assembled a three-member committee comprising SDO Muhammad Shahzeb, Muhammad Kamran Saeed, and Abdul Mueed for this purpose. The committee has been tasked with investigating the allegations, assigning responsibility if necessary, and submitting a report with recommendations within seven days.
Notably, residents of village Hastanwali and Dhok Mandial recently informed journalists that Line Superintendent Abdul Sami had received over Rs 1.7 million for the installation of 114 electricity meters, with Rs 0.6 million allegedly constituting illegal gratification. According to the inquiry orders, the line superintendent has violated IESCO SOPs and tarnished the department’s reputation.