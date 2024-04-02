Tuesday, April 02, 2024
IESCO launches inquiry into alleged misconduct

Our Staff Reporter
April 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Executive Engineer IESCO Pindigheb has initiated an inquiry to uncover the ve­racity of allegations made by locals against a line superin­tendent.

The XEn has assembled a three-member committee comprising SDO Muhammad Shahzeb, Muhammad Kamran Saeed, and Abdul Mueed for this purpose. The committee has been tasked with investi­gating the allegations, assign­ing responsibility if neces­sary, and submitting a report with recommendations with­in seven days.

Notably, residents of village Hastanwali and Dhok Mandial recently informed journalists that Line Superintendent Ab­dul Sami had received over Rs 1.7 million for the installation of 114 electricity meters, with Rs 0.6 million allegedly con­stituting illegal gratification. According to the inquiry or­ders, the line superintendent has violated IESCO SOPs and tarnished the department’s reputation.

Our Staff Reporter

