Ali Asfand, Arafat Minhas orchestrate sensational win

LAHORE-Ali Asfand and Arafat Minhas showcased their brilliance and orchestrated a sensational 8-run victory for Pakistan Shaheens over the Melbourne Renegades in a thrilling Top End T20 Series match held at the TIO Stadium.

The Pakistan Shaheens’ bowlers successfully defended a modest target of 94, bowling out the Renegades for 85 in 19.4 overs. The heroics of Ali Asfand and Arafat Minhas stood out as they both claimed three crucial wickets each, leaving the Melbourne Renegades batting lineup in shambles.

Ali Asfand, with his impeccable bowling, conceded only eight runs in his four overs and bowled an impressive 16 dot balls. Not to be outdone, Arafat Minhas was equally economical, conceding 15 runs and bowling 15 dots. Their combined efforts acted as the backbone of Shaheens’ formidable defense.

While Ali Asfand and Arafat Minhas were the spearheads, they were well supported by the likes of Sajjad Ali, Faisal Akram, and Ahmed Khan, each of whom managed to claim one wicket. The Renegades’ batting struggled to find momentum throughout the innings, with Dylan Brasher’s 19 runs off 20 balls being the highest individual score. The lack of significant contributions from the rest of the lineup ultimately led to their downfall.

Having been put into bat first, Pakistan Shaheens faced a challenging task against the Renegades’ bowlers. Despite the pressure, Shawaiz Irfan emerged as the top scorer for his team, smashing 34 runs off 32 deliveries, including two powerful sixes and a well-timed boundary. Basit Ali and Faisal Akram chipped in with 13 runs each, providing some much-needed support.

RuwanthaKellapotha was the standout performer for the Melbourne Renegades, claiming three crucial wickets for just 15 runs, while Tom Rogers and Fergus O’Neill impressed with two wickets apiece. Their efforts restricted the Shaheens to 93 all out in 18.5 overs, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish. With the momentum on their side, Pakistan Shaheens will take on the Melbourne Stars in their next match, scheduled to take place at the same venue today (Wednesday).