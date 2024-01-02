Ten booked for driving without licence

SARGODHA - Ten drivers were arrested for not driv­ing without a licence here in Sargodha on Monday. According to official sourc­es, traffic police teams checked vehicles and motorcycles by setting a blockade at Shaheen Park, University Road, Fais­alabad Road, Jhal Chakian Chowk and found Zaheer Abbas, Ashfaq Ahmad, Mu­hammad Asghar, Akaash, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Khan, Amir Hayyat and others driving without a licence.

FIVE BOOKED FOR ILLEGAL DECANTING

Five shopkeepers were booked for run­ning illegal business of decanting here on Monday. According to official sources, a team of civil defence checked shops and found Safdar Iqbal, Muhammad Sharif, Ramazan, Muhammad Sadiq and Ashfaq il­legally refilling LPG cylinders at their shops. The police registered cases against them.

FOG BLANKETS SARGODHA DIVISION

Sargodha and its adjoining areas were covered in dense fog on Monday which decreased the visibility level by eight to ten metres. The fog started late Sunday night and continued till Monday morning, decreasing the visibility level and increasing coldness. The local Met Office has forecast more fog for the next 24 hours. The highest maximum tem­perature 21 centigrade and the lowest minimum 7 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. The fog has also been forecast for other districts of the Sargodha division.