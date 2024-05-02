Debutant Canada announces squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Cricket Canada has confirmed the official 15-man squad and five reserves for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Saad Bin Zafar will captain Canada in its first-ever appearance at the Men’s T20 World Cup in a squad featuring plenty of experience. Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, and Dilpreet Bajwa represent the youth in the squad as the only players under the age of 30, though the former two have also established themselves as key members of the Canadian XI.

Squad: Saad Bin Zafar, Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva (wk).