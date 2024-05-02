Governor emphasizes labours role in economic development

LAHORE - Punjab Governor M Balighur Rahman emphasized the indispensable role of laborers in propelling Pakistan’s economic growth and fortifying its stability.

On the Labour Day, he issued a message acknowledging the significance of the day which is commemorated worldwide, including in Pakistan.

He extended his gratitude to all diligent workers, encompassing those engaged in factories, mills, fields, and construction sites, who sustain their livelihood through the honest means.

Highlighting the importance of labour rights and workplace safety, the governor urged industries to prioritize the well-being of their workers. He emphasized the necessity of ensuring that laborers are accorded their rightful rights and that stringent safety protocols

are enforced across all workplaces.