Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior Parliamentarian and Women Wing president of Pakistan Muslim Leage- Nawaz (PML-N) Begum Najma Hameed passed away on Friday. She was 78. She was the elder sister of MNA Tahira Aurangzeb and Aunt of Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. Be­gum Najma Aurangzeb breathed her last in Rawal­pindi’s Holy Family Hospital