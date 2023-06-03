Man kills wife for ‘honour’ in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR-A man axed his wife to death for ‘honour’ in Shikarpur, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of New Faujdari police station in Bhatai Abad Colony. The accused identified as Rasool Bakhsh Kalhoro murdered his wife Naseeba with an axe, police said.

On information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to Shikarpur Civil Hospital for legal proceedings. The police also arrested the accused and recovered the axe from him.

“A case has been registered against the accused,” Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Syed Fazil Shah said.

Trader tortures employees over

oil theft

A terrible incident of torment occurred in Karachi, where a trader allegedly subjected to torture an employee after accusing him of stealing oil, police confirmed on Friday. According to the details, the victim, identified as Shafqat Ali, was accused of oil theft and the businessman along with his son and the gunman locked the accused in a room on gun point and subjected him to torture. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi took notice of the incident and registered a case based on the complaint of co-workers of the affected employee and apprehended the suspected trader.