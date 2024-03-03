Commissioner orders ensuring supply of essential items in Ramazan

SUKKUR - The Di­visional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi said that the Sindh government has directed all concerned departments to finalise effective strategy for pro­viding maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramzan. In a video conference, he directed the Deputy Commissioners to review the preparations and ar­rangements for Ramzan. He gave the instructions to ensure the provision of essential food com­modities in the required quantities and at notified prices. He called for in­creased efforts to provide maximum relief to the citizens during Ramzan and timely action against profiteering and hoard­ing. During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on setting up Ram­zan Sasta Bazar and avali­ability of other food items at subsidized prices.