Sunday, March 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner orders ensuring supply of essential items in Ramazan

APP
March 03, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -   The Di­visional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi said that the Sindh government has directed all concerned departments to finalise effective strategy for pro­viding maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramzan. In a video conference, he directed the Deputy Commissioners to review the preparations and ar­rangements for Ramzan. He gave the instructions to ensure the provision of essential food com­modities in the required quantities and at notified prices. He called for in­creased efforts to provide maximum relief to the citizens during Ramzan and timely action against profiteering and hoard­ing. During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on setting up Ram­zan Sasta Bazar and avali­ability of other food items at subsidized prices.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1709345797.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024