Hafiz Naeem gives govt four-day ultimatum to start wheat procurement

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Thursday gave a four-day ultimatum to both the Punjab and federal governments to start wheat procurement in the country.

Addressing a press conference, the JI emir said if the government does not start the wheat procurement, then the Jamaat would organise a sit-in outside the chief minister's office.

The JI chief stressed that silence would only encourage such entities to further exploit the nation. He underscored the need for action against those hoarding essential commodities, rather than targeting farmers.

Additionally, he criticised the concentration of power within certain families across provinces, highlighting the need for fair governance.

He directed the party formations to develop links with the protesting farmers.