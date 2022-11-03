Share:

Pakistan Army on Thursday strongly condemned firing incident on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar said.

In a statement issued by the media wing of the military, it extended sincere prayers for precious life lost and speedy recovery and wellbeing of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident.

Earlier today, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, other party leaders including Senator Faisal Javed were wounded and one died after gunshots fired at the long march container.

The firing incident happened during the long march reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad. District police officer Ghazanfar Ali said one person was killed and ten others were wounded in the attack.