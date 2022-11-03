Share:

LAHORE- Unseeded Muhammad Salar Khan won the Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed Junior Tennis Tournament. First Salar upset second seed Inam Qadir in semifinal in straight sets and then he beat top seed Zaryab Khan in straight sets to win the final 6-3, 6-2. Arishba Maqbool beat Areeba Anwaar in ladies singles final 6-4, 7-5. Col Asif Zaman (R), former DG PSB, was chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners and appreciated efforts of PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Rao and Secretary Rashid Malik. Tournament Director Inam-ul Haq thanked the chief guest for full support for Shouhada’s tournaments. He also thanked the PLTA for supporting him in hosting these events.