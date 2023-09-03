PM Kakar never called inflated electricity bills a non-serious issue, clarifies Solangi

PM Kakar to leave for Kenya tomorrow to attend Africa Climate Summit: FO.
ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday clarified that some sections of the media had misreported the recent interaction of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar with journalists in Islamabad regarding the electricity bills issue.
Murtaza Solangi, in a news statement, clarified that when the prime minister was asked during the interaction whether the electricity bills had caused chaos or anarchy in the country, he ruled out the anarchy, but did not dismiss the matter as non-issue.
He said the prime minister had not stated that the issue of electricity bills was not worrisome for the people rather he explained what were the reasons behind the expensive electricity. The prime minister reaffirmed in the media interaction that the solution would soon be worked out, Solangi added.
He said those who were responsible for the current situation had also been using the issue for political point-scoring in the wake of the upcoming election. PM Kakar never said that people's problems were “unjust”, he added.
He said some responsible journalists had also confirmed that the prime minister had not referred to the matter of electricity bills as a non-serious issue. Instead, he had stated that the country had commitments with international organisations, assuring that a solution would be worked out for the people without compromising the promises made to the organizations.The minister said ironically, it was projected in some sections of media that the prime minister was not concerned about people’s difficulties, which was unjust and against journalistic norms.
He appealed to the media to report news according to the facts. The minister also cited a couplet from Faiz Ahmed Faiz Poetry to comment on the misreporting of the media interaction.
‘AFRICA CLIMATE SUMMIT’
Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will pay a three-day official visit to Nairobi, Kenya from Monday to participate in the Africa Climate Summit.
According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will accompany the Prime Minister in the visit.
The visit is taking place at the invitation of President William Samoei Ruto of Kenya. At the Summit, the Prime Minister will articulate Pakistan’s perspective on the global climate crisis and highlight our national efforts to rebuild in a climate-resilient manner after last year’s devastating floods. Prime Minister’s key messages in Nairobi would include the need for enhanced climate cooperation at all levels to confront the common challenge of Climate Change in an effective manner. In Nairobi, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Africa, including Kenya, and with other high-level dignitaries. The Africa Climate Summit is the initiative of Kenya and the African Union.
Pakistan’s high-level participation in the Summit is not only in keeping with its traditionally proactive climate diplomacy, but is also in line with the ‘Look Africa’ outlook for enhanced engagement with countries in Africa. Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said cooperation between Information Ministry and National Heritage and Culture Division can be very beneficial in promoting art and culture in the country. He was talking to Caretaker Minister of National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah in Islamabad today. They held discussion on possible measures to promote art and culture. Jamal Shah informed the Prime Minister about the affairs of his ministry.