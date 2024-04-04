Economy improving under Shehbaz-led govt: Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar has said there are some good news about the economy and the foundations of which were laid in the 16-month PDM government.

He was addressing a joint press conference along with Rumina Khurshid Alam on Thursday.

The minister stated the rupee was stable and the fact was acknowledged by Bloomberg that who saw improvement in the economic condition of Pakistan.

“The economy is improving, rupee is stable, inflation decreasing, stock exchange performing better and the economic indicators are also moving towards the stability,” the minister pointed out.

He said economy should not be sacrificed for the political gains.

“The PIA is a loss-making concern which is inflicting huge losses of Rs80 billion every year on the national exchequer,” Tarar said, adding that Shehbaz Sharif was doing excellent and Maryam Nawaz had done a great job as the chief minister of Punjab.

He said a grand alliance had been announced but no name was made public.

“Health condition of Bushra Bibi was declared as satisfactory by her doctor Asim and all the rumours had breathed their last,” the minister disclosed.

He said the PM had visited Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP) and expressed his solidarity with the Chinese engineers as they were burning the mid night oil for Pakistan.

“We will announce a sufficient relief package for the media workers before the Eidul Fitr. The Walton Airport agreement was made during the PTI founder’s era which was not satisfactory and we are reviewing it,” he concluded.