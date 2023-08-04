CTD carrys out search operation in Tarnol

ISLAMABAD - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Capital Police conducted a search and combing operation at Tarnol Police station jurisdiction, a Police public relations officer said on Thursday.

He said that following the special directives to Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Tarnol Police Station jurisdiction by CTD, Frontier Constabulary, local police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of DSP CTD.

During the search and combing operation 30 suspicious individuals and 01 vehicle were shifted to the police station for verification purpose, while 50 houses and 10 vehicles were thoroughly checked.

The ICCPO Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police teams during the checking.

The Islamabad Capital Police is actively engaged in ensuring the safety and security of the city’s residents. If any citizen has information regarding any suspicious activity they are requested to report it to the nearest Police station or at Police helpline, he added.