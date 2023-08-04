Lizzo lawsuit: Singer says dancers’ harassment claims are false

LOS ANGELES -US pop star Lizzo has said allegations by three of her ex-dancers, including harassment and creating a hostile work environment, are “false”. The singer called the last few days “gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing”. “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.” The lawsuit also includes accusations of religious and racial harassment. Discrimination, assault and false imprisonment are also listed in the legal case. Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez are the former dancers bringing the case against the singer, her dance captain and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring (BGBT).

Ms Davis and Ms Williams were fired from the dance team, while Ms Rodriguez later resigned over the alleged treatment of her fellow colleagues.

On Wednesday Ms Williams told CBS she wanted to ensure that other dancers who work with Lizzo “don’t have to go through that same experience”. The legal action, filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, includes allegations the dancers were pressured into attending shows and interacting with the dancers at the shows between 2021 and 2023.

Among the claims against Lizzo - whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson are that she “pressured Ms Davis to touch a performer in a nightclub in Amsterdam, and Ms Davis - after resisting eventually acquiesced “fearing it may harm her future on the team” if she didn’t do so.