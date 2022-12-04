Share:

ISLAMABAD - The number of casualties in the terrorist incidents increased countrywide by 39 percent while 50 percent surge in such attacks has been witnessed in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in the month of November as compared to that of October 2022. In the last month, a slight decline in the number of terror attacks was recorded while the number of attacks in Balochistan decreased by 35 percent, according to the statistics released by Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). In as many as 21 operations carried out by security forces across the country, 34 suspected militants were killed and 30 others were apprehended. According to the PICSS data, the number of militant attacks decreased by 12 percent countrywide in November compared to October 2022. In November, the militants carried out 34 attacks in which 46 people including 17 security forces personnel and 25 civilians were killed. In these attacks, 49 people also got injured including 35 security forces personnel and 14 civilians. In October, the militants carried out 39 attacks in which 33 people were killed and 41 injured. At the end of last month, the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced the ending of its so-called ceasefire and intensifying attacks. Within 48 hours of the announcement, the group carried out a suicide attack in Quetta. The month of November witnessed two suicide attacks –one in erstwhile FATA and the other in Balochistan. During the first 11 months of the current year, the militants carried out 330 attacks across the country in which 483 people died while 755 were injured. If compared with the first eleven months of 2021, there is a 24 percent increase in militant attacks, 35 percent rise in resultant deaths while 32 percent increase in the number of injured. During the month of November 2022, nine militant attacks were reported in Balochistan in which 14 people were killed including three security forces personnel and 11 civilians while 32 others sustained injuries including 22 security forces personnel and 10 civilians.