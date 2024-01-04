Novak Djokovic with wrist injury suffers 1st loss in Australia for 6 years

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic suffered his first defeat of the season and first in Australia for six years in straight sets against Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

Struggling with a wrist injury, Djokovic lost to Alex de Minaur from Australia with the sets of 6-4 and 6-4 on Day 6 of the United Cup Tennis at RAC Arena in Perth.

Also, de Minaur ended Djokovic’s 43-match winning streak in Australia.

De Minaur said after the victory that Djokovic is an unbelievable competitor and what he has done for the sport is pretty special.

"When you go up against Novak you have to go out and enjoy it and back yourself and no matter what keep fighting until the end. Today was my day and I’m happy that I was able to get the win," he said.

Djokovic had not lost a clash in Australia since 2018 when he lost to South Korea's Chung Hyeon in the Australian Open fourth round.

The 36-year-old Serbian has so far bagged 24 grand slam titles.