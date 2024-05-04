Saturday, May 04, 2024
Bilawal nominates Sardar Saleem Haider as Punjab governor

| Faisal Kundi likely to be appointed as KPK governor

Our Staff Reporter
May 04, 2024
Sardar Saleem confirms his nomination as Punjab governor.

LAHORE  -  The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has nominated Sardar Salim Haider Khan, a little-known politician from Attock, for the office of Punjab governor.

He will replace incumbent Mohammad Balighur Rehman who is currently visiting Saudi Arabia to perform umrah. Speaker Punjab Assembly Mohammad Ahmad Khan is performing duties as acting governor in his absence.  Talking to a news channel, Sardar Saleem confirmed his nomination saying that he had received this good news from party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He also said that he had been told that a formal notification of his appointment will be issued by tonight.

The development comes following a power-sharing deal struck between the PPP and the PML-N after the February 8 polls. The PML-N had agreed to appoint PPP’ nominees for the slots of Punjab and KP governors.  Sardar Salim was elected MNA from NA-59 (Attock) in 2008 general elections. He served as State Minister for Defense and Defense Production during PPP’s tenure between 2008 and 2013. He is currently serving as the divisional president of the PPP Rawalpindi division.

PM Shehbaz directs ministries to gear up for upcoming visit of Saudi investors

Also, Faisal Kareem Kundi is likely to be nominated as Governor KPK province. He served as a Deputy Speaker National Assembly from 2008 to 2013. Presently, he is serving as PPP’s Secretary Information.

Meanwhile, the PML-M is considering to appoint Sheikh Jafar Mandokhail, the president of the party’s Balochistan chapter as new Balochistan governor.  Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the bus accident in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan. In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident on the Karakoram Highway.  He extended heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the incident. “The efforts should be made to ensure proper treatment and speedy recovery of the injured,” he added.

Relevant authorities and the public should work together to prevent such incidents in the future, he said. Bilawal Bhutto also prayed for a speedy recovery of all those injured.

National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency notified to deal with offences under Peca act

Our Staff Reporter

