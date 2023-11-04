JI asks Muslim states to stop Israel's oil supply

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday urged Muslim countries to stop supplying oil to Israel, observing that the Zionists have intensified their reign of terror against innocent Palestinians.

While addressing a rally here, the JI leader deplored that while the Jewish military was bombarding mosques and schools in Gaza, Muslim countries were witnessing all these atrocities as silent spectators.

He accused all Muslim countries having militaries of inaction over Israeli barbarity, and berated them by saying they could never stand up against the United States.

The JI leader bemoaned the loss of precious lives in Gaza, saying at least 10,000 Palestinians were killed so far. He added that the United States was backing the Zionists.

The JI leader said he would like to salute the fighters belonging to Hamas who had shattered Israel’s confidence by effectively countering all its tactical moves.

Rehman also announced that the JI would arrange a Gaza March, specifically for Palestinian children, on November 8, Wednesday.