Graana.com, King’s Builders unite to reveal first large scale mall of Sukkur

ISLAMABAD-Graana.com, the leading real estate marketplace, has announced the signing of a momentous MoU with King’s Builders, heralding the advent of Sukkur and Interior Sindh’s premier central air-conditioned mall: King’s Scenic Mall. This collaboration promises to redefine the retail landscape in the region, offering a comprehensive shopping, dining, and entertainment experience like no other.

King’s Scenic Mall is poised to become the largest and most innovative retail destination in Interior Sindh, boasting an impressive blend of retail outlets, entertainment facilities, dining options, and recreational amenities. Strategically located in the heart of Sukkur, the mall aims to cater to the growing demands of the local population, offering an array of international and local brands under one roof. King’s Scenic Mall is set to redefine the retail landscape in Interior Sindh and offers an array of facilities that are introduced for the first time in any project of its kind in the region. It includes ample parking space, wide range of shopping options, first food court in the region, modern office block and exciting entertainment zone.

Farhan Javed, Group Director Graana.com, added, “Our vision has always been to revolutionize the real estate industry and offer innovative spaces that enrich communities. With King’s Scenic Mall, we are taking a significant step towards that vision, providing Sukkur and Interior Sindh with an exceptional shopping and entertainment destination.” As the first-of-its-kind in the region, King’s Scenic Mall aims to set new standards for commercial complexes, elevating the quality of amenities, services, and experiences. This collaboration between Graana.com and King’s Scenic Mall reflects their mutual dedication to excellence and innovation in the real estate sector.