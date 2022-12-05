Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Capital Police traced a total of 41 blind murder cases during the ongoing year, collected vital evidence against 75 culprits involved in these crimes and submitted the challans of these cases in the concerned courts, a police public relations officer said on Sunday.

He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad capital police intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city. Following these directives, CPO (Operations) assigned special task to heads of all police stations of Islamabad to resolve murder cases and provide relief to the families of the victims. He in his directions said that there is no alternate to life; however, it is the responsibility of police to trace the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families.

He directed to give priority to investigation of murder cases and book the culprits. Following these directions, police stations in Islamabad worked hard to trace the blind murder cases and succeeded to trace 41 blind murder cases, arrested a total of 75 alleged killers after collecting forensic as well as other vital evidences.

Every available resource and latest investigation techniques were used to resolve these cases.