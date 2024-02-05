Aleem Khan vows to provide jobs to youth

LAHORE - President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and candidate for National & Provincial Assemblies, Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the 40 years’ record of unemployment in the country will be big challenge as it is like a termite for young generation and the latest report of the IMF also screamed at 8.5% unemployment rate in Pakistan is very much alarming. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the masses should make the right decision on February 8 and we after coming into power we will give more than one crore jobs in the private and public sectors. Abdul Aleem Khan further said that our state and politics cannot afford intolerance, hatred, abuse and bullets in the society so we have to go beyond political affiliations and inculcate mutual respect and national unity and solidarity. He expressed these views while addressing different public gatherings in the areas of NA-117. Abdul Aleem Khan assured the voters that a Master Plan will be brought to solve the problems of Shahdrah on long term basses and such priorities will be determined that can change our education, health and other sectors through concrete policies. He said that he is grateful to the public for such enthusiastic support which he received from both the Provincial Constituencies of PP- 145 and PP-146 during the election campaign and expects that the Eagle and Lion candidates for the National and Provincial seats will be successful on February 8. Aleem expressed solidarities with Kashmiris regarding February 05 and said that every citizen stands with the cause of independence and demands international organization to move forward in this 75 years old burning issue. Aleem, on Sunday, addressed the public meetings organised at Kala Khatai Road in NA 117 by Shahid Naseer Jut in Jameel Park and Shah Jahan Gillani in Shah Jahan Park Flour Mill area while he also addressed in Faisal Park Main Bazar on the invitation of Muzamal Bhatti. He also addressed a rally held at Badami Bagh arranged by Saeed Khan where he was given a warm welcome and the citizens chanted slogans in his favour and showered flowers while groups of youth danced from place to place. In addition to former Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood, Provincial Assembly candidates Samiullah Khan from PP145 and Ghazali Saleem Butt, candidate from PP146 also addressed the public meetings while Mian Junaid Zulfikar and Malik Zaman Naseeb were also present on the occasion. Abdul Aleem Khan also attended the dinner hosted by Malik Ahmad Hassan in Union Council 1 of Begum Kot where notables of the area were present. Moreover, in a joint meeting of PML-N and IPP, election day arrangements have been finalised for Maryam Nawaz and Abdul Aleem Khan. Ex MNA Ali Pervaiz Malik and Ex MPAs Shoaib Siddiqui, Khawaja Imran Nazir and Choudhary Muhammad Shahbaz attended this session in which details were reviewed for NA 119, PP 149 & 150 for February 08. It was decided that keeping in view past experiences no agent will leave polling station till the issuance and assurance of final results.