Kashmiris observing Right to Self-Determination Day today

1:12 PM | January 05, 2024
Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control and the world over are observing Right to Self-Determination Day today (Friday) with the pledge to continue their struggle till achievement of their internationally acknowledged inalienable right.

Call for observance of the day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

It was on 5th January in 1949 when the UN Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris' right to decide their future by themselves under a UN-supervised plebiscite.

Over seven decades have lapsed, but no concrete steps have been taken by the UN to implement the resolutions of 13th August 1948 and 5th January 1949.

The situation in occupied Kashmir has worsened since August 05, 2019 when the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government revoked the special status of the territory.

Thousands of Kashmiris including APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi and Nayeem Ahmed Khan are languishing in Indian jails.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Protest demonstrations, rallies, seminars and other programs will be held in all districts to draw world attention toward the sufferings of the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In Muzaffarabad, Hurriyat organizations including Pasban-e-Hurriyathave have arranged rallies at Shaheed Burhan Muzaffarwani Chowk.

The participants of the rallies will march towards the UN Observer Mission Office in Muzaffarabad. 

