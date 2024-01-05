Friday, January 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PMSA sea phase of oil spill exercise Barracuda-XII held

PMSA sea phase of oil spill exercise Barracuda-XII held
Staff Reporter
January 05, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The sea phase of international exercise Barracuda-XII was held on Thursday at North Arabian Sea. According to a press release received here, Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar graced the occasion as chief guest and witnessed the sea phase of the exercise onboard Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship KASHMIR. Air and surface assets of Pakistan Navy, PMSA, Pakistan Air Force and other national stakeholders participated in the sea phase of exercise. Exercises on containment of oil spill, Search and Rescue operations and anti-piracy were demonstrated by Pak Navy and PMSA aircrafts, PN & PAF helicopters and PMSA ships. The drills were witnessed by 15 foreign observers and representatives of various national stakeholders. The foreign observers applauded the efforts being put in by all the stakeholders specially the efforts of Pakistan Navy and PMSA to fight any disaster at sea. Earlier, the opening brief of the exercise was held at Karachi. Foreign observers and delegations from relevant stakeholders also attended the brief wherein the aims and objectives of Exercise BARRACUDA- XII were highlighted. Moreover, scholarly papers on response of Oil Spill and Search and Rescue at sea were presented by both national and international speakers

Imran never said he doesn’t trust CJP Isa: Gohar

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1704346228.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024