LAHORE - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested eight alleged terrorists of banned outfits during intelligence based operations across Punjab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 31 intelligencebased operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 33 suspected persons were interrogated and eight alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. He said that the arrested terrorists include Tehreek-e-Taliban member Irshadullah, al-Qaeda members Muhammad Luqman, Syed Anas, Muhammad Sulman Khan, Sana Dad, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi members Najeebullah and Muhammad Tahir and a member of Tehreek Jafaria Pakistan, Muhammad Aftab. An IED bomb, 1420 grams of explosives, 17 feet of safety fuse, 7 detonators, one pistol of 30 bore with 7 bullets, 35 stickers of banned organization, 34 pamphlets, 10 books, 4 receipt books, and 11610 rupees in cash were recovered from their possession, he added. The spokesman said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage peace across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places. Furthermore, during this week, a total of 382 combing operations were conducted with the help of police and law enforcement agencies, he said and added that during these combing operations, 18020 persons were checked, 59 suspects were arrested ,45 FIRs were registered and 48 recoveries were made. The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab was diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone would be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said.