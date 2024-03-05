Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Rescue 1122inks MoU with Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot

Agencies
March 05, 2024
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   Dis­trict Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Engi­neer Naveed Iqbal signed a Memorandum of Under­standing (MoU) with Gov­ernment Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot under the prime objective of Punjab Emergency Service Secre­tary Dr. Rizwan Naseer. In this regard, a function was organized in Fatima Jinnah Hall of the college. Princi­pal College Mujahid Hus­sain Bukhari, DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal, Vice Princi­pal Muhammad Munir Qa­dri, Urdu Department Head Asif Sulahri, Rescue Dis­trict Warden Jameel Janjua, Community Wing Incharge Muhammad Waseem and women rescue scouts also participated in the ceremo­ny. Later College Principal Mujahid Hussain Bukhari and District Emergency Of­ficer Engineer Naveed Iqbal signed a MoU. Further, the District Emergency Officer said that under this agree­ment, Rescue 1122 will provide life saving training to college students so that they can support rescue in making Sialkot city safe. Students will be trained on Pak Life Saver Program, PLSP, Rescue Cadet Corps and CADRE courses so that in any emergency situa­tion they can start rescue operations in time to save precious lives.

Agencies

