Important announcement for Pakistanis seeking Canadian visa

The Canadian government has reduced the duration of temporary resident visa (TRV) processing time for Pakistani applicants.

The development was shared by Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada, Sean Fraser in a Twitter post.

“Pakistani citizens will be able to receive Canada’s visit visa in 60 days instead of 802 days,” said Sean Fraser, Canada’s minister for immigration, refugees and citizenship.

He noted that the backlog for Pakistani TRV applications has been drastically lowered from 55,000 to merely 15,000.

Fraser further revealed that the Canadian government was also planning to launch a new processing center in Islamabad to expand processing and interview capacity in the Indo-Pacific region.

