Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Important announcement for Pakistanis seeking Canadian visa

Important announcement for Pakistanis seeking Canadian visa
Web Desk
4:59 PM | May 05, 2023
National

The Canadian government has reduced the duration of temporary resident visa (TRV) processing time for Pakistani applicants.

The development was shared by Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada, Sean Fraser in a Twitter post.

“Pakistani citizens will be able to receive Canada’s visit visa in 60 days instead of 802 days,” said Sean Fraser, Canada’s minister for immigration, refugees and citizenship.

He noted that the backlog for Pakistani TRV applications has been drastically lowered from 55,000 to merely 15,000.

Fraser further revealed that the Canadian government was also planning to launch a new processing center in Islamabad to expand processing and interview capacity in the Indo-Pacific region.

“We’ve reduced the backlog for Pakistani TRVs significantly, from 55K to less than 15K,” he added in his tweet.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023