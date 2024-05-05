182 students held for using unfair means in annual examinations-2024 of BISE Larkana

LARKANA - The vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Saturday caught 182 caught students red handed while using unfair means (copying) in the examinations of Secondary School Certificate Part-I and Part-II (Class IX & X), Annual Examinations 2024, under the supervision of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana. The Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Dr. Ahmed Ali Brohi formed vigilance teams to control the use of unfair means.

The 52 vigilance teams constituted by BISE Larkana and Education Department Larkana division conducted surprised raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 182 Boys and Girls students while using unfair means (copying) in the Chemistry-II and General Science papers of Annual Examinations-2024. Besides, the vigilance teams also caught 186 impersonators sitting in the examination centres to solve the papers for actual students. Meanwhile, the Chairman BISE Larkana, Sikander Mirjat along-with BISE Officials on Saturday visited various examination centres of Ratodero, Naudero, Bunguldero of Larkana district and to review the examination process of Annual Examinations-2024 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II (Class IX & X).

During the visit of various blocks of examination centres, Chairman, BISE Larkana held 06 students while using unfair means during the Examination process, their books and answers copies were recovered and handed over to the concerned authorities for further disciplinary action. Besides, the Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro on Saturday visited various Examination centres of Larkana cityand Bakrani taluka and to review the examination process of Annual Examinations-2024 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II (Class IX & X).