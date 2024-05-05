CPSP elects Prof. Shoaib Shafi as president

RAWALPINDI - The 210th meeting of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) convened for its annual elections for the year 2024, according to a spokesperson on Saturday. Prof. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi secured the presidency unopposed, with Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal as senior vice president, and Prof. Abbass Memon and Prof. Muhammad Masroor elected as Treasurer. Additionally, Prof. Jahangir Khan and Prof. Syed Khalid Ahmed Ashrafi were elected for the Executive Committee, while Prof. Abrar Ashraf Ali and Prof. Ambreen Afzal joined the Finance Committee. Newly elected President Prof. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi expressed gratitude to all members for their confidence and pledged to utilize his abilities for the college’s development. Former Provincial Minister of Health and Welfare, Dr. Jamal Nasir, extended congratulations to Prof. Shafi and other CPSP office bearers, expressing hope for their dedicated service to the college.