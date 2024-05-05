Finals of hockey, basketball and cricket events today

LAHORE - The final matches of 1st CM Punjab Pink Games hockey, basketball and cricket events will be played at their respective venues at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Sunday (today). The teams of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and Sargodha University cruised into the basketball final on the third day at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Saturday. The first semifinal was played between Sargodha University and Government College University (GCU) Sialkot in which Sargodha University girls outplayed their opponents quite comfortably by 14-0. Mehwish remained prominent player for the victorious team with 12 points. In the second semifinal, LCWU toppled GCU Lahore by 51-17. LCWU were leading by 35-8 at the interval. Khadeeja and Eman were the top scorers for winning team with 14 and 13 points respectively. For losing team, Muqaddas managed to score 10 points. The two semifinals of cricket tape ball event were played at NPSC Cycling Velodrome on Saturday. LCWU thrashed GCU by 9 wickets in the first semifinal. While playing first, GCU Lahore girls scored 50 runs in 8 overs. In reply, LCWU chased the easy target after losing just one wicket. The 2nd semifinal was played between Punjab University and Islamia University Bahawalpur at the same venue. Punjab University piled up a total of 122 runs in eight overs thanks to Ataf’s whirlwind knock of 66 runs which included nine sixes. In reply, Islamia University Bahawalpur were bundled out for 72 runs thus losing the match by 50 runs. In CM Pink Games hockey event, LCWU trounced Punjab University by 5-0 in the first semifinal at National Hockey Stadium Pitch-2. Maleeha struck two beautiful field goals while the remaining three goals were shared by captain Areeba Sarwar, Areej Gul and Saira Murad. Superior University Lahore whipped Bahaudin Zakaria University by a huge margin of 15-0 in the second semifinal. In-form striker Sharika Sarwar netted a dozen goals for the winning team while Abida Perveen and Nargis Kanwal scored two and one goals respectively. In badminton team event, Punjab University defeated Forman Christian College Lahore by 3-0 in the first semifinal while University of Lahore beat BZU by 3-1 margin in the second semifinal.