Opp parties to build up pressure over govt

ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties will soon build up pressure over government for resolving the pending matter of appointing chairman Public Accounts Committee, nominated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) around a month ago.

In absence of top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI], the party seems in crisis to deal with day-to-day affairs in and outside the parliament. The emergence of new faces in the party and seemingly controlling the matters is creating a sense of displeasure among the old ‘loyalists members’ of the party. The vacuum of main leadership , due to different reasons, in the party is also felt as the party members are clueless of adopting any clear stance in different political matters. Background discussions with party members left the impression that this uncertainty reflects from these members of the party while adopting any stance on party matter. They also viewed that the handpicked Chairman Gohar Ali Khan by Imran Khan had also shocked some of the senior members. The internal bickering can emerge at any point as again new faces are set to grab important slots. With other political matters, they said the matter of nominating Sher Afzal Marwat as Chairman Public Accounts Committee was also not acceptable to some members.

The important slot of PAC Chairman is given to the opposition under the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed among major parties. When contacted, PTI’s senior member said that the party has submitted application but still waiting for notification by national assembly Secretariat. The parliamentary opposition parties have also so far not able to build consensus over the formation of standing committees and its chairmanships.