Sania Mirza radiates positivity in latest Instagram pictures

NEW DELHI - When they say “grin like a Cheshire cat”, they mean one should be content and maintain a positive attitude while keeping a smile on their face. Same was the message Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza gave in her latest Instagram post. The world-famous sports star asked her fans and followers to smile often whether they are in a good situation or not. The 37-year-old tennis ace posted some pictures of herself to grace her followers’ feed. Sania epitomised elegance in a white based floral co-ord set and a matte makeup look. For jewellery, she kept it simple as well with golden hoops and a bracelet and name pendant that she always has on. “.... and smile,” she captioned the picture encouraging people to do everything with a grin on their face. The celebrity was all smiles in the pictures and motivated people to remain positive and be content in every situation, maintaining an upbeat demeanor. The Indian star is a highly active member of the community on social media as she loves to post and share online. As a personality known across the globe for her talent and success as a tennis player, Sania continues to inspire thousands across the globe, especially in India and Pakistan, which are home to her huge fan bases. Be it her style and fashion sense or resilience and self-love after going through a tough phase, the tennis star is a big source of motivation for her Instagram followers.