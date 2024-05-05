Tragic shooting at wedding claims young man’s life

GUJAR KHAN - A wedding celebration in the Mandra police station area of Gujar Khan turned tragic on Saturday when a young man lost his life due to a bullet injury. The incident occurred during aerial firing, transforming the atmosphere of joy into one of mourning.

According to police sources, the incident took place in the village of Pari Ferozwal in Gujar Khan. Rizwan, a guest at the wedding, was fatally struck by a bullet, leading to his immediate death. Upon receiving the information, the Mandra police swiftly arrived at the scene and apprehended four individuals, including Gazanfar, Awais, Shoaib, and the groom, identified as Uzair.

SSP Investigations, Hafiz Kamran Asghar, stated that the body had been moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Gujar Khan for postmortem examination, while a case was being registered against the suspects. SSP Asghar further highlighted that SP Saddar Division, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, had been tasked with submitting a report on the incident, emphasizing severe consequences for those endangering lives. In a separate incident on the same day, a man named Masoom Kiyani was injured after being struck by a train in the Dina area. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Kiyani was hit while attempting to cross a railway track near the hockey ground in Dina. Following initial medical assistance from Rescue 1122, he was transferred to DHQ Jhelum for further treatment.