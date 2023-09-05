Excise Dept to conduct vehicle enrolment, token tax drive  

ISLAMABAD - The Excise Department of ICT is set to conduct a vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax drive in the parking lot of Fatima Jinnah Park Bolan Gate F9 from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday (today). The drive has been organized on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, according to ICT Spokesman. Citizens will have the option to register their vehicles, transfer ownership, and pay their token tax. In addition to the excise staff, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be present at the drive. The ICT Doorstep Service offers a range of services, including the issuance of domicile certificates, birth certificates, and power of attorney. It also provides international driving permits, fuel permits, and motor vehicle registration.