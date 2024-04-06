Private sector urged to create job opportunities for women

ISLAMABAD - Ex­ecutive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed on Friday urged pri­vate sector and civil so­ciety organizations to strengthen business sus­tainability and women’s empowerment to ensure their active participation by creating job oppor­tunities for them. Fou­zia said that adequate implementations of laws are crucial to providing a secure environment for women to prosper themselves. As a way of strengthening con­fidence, personal and professional skill build­ing can provide oppor­tunities to women, she added. She said women can build their self-con­fidence, and increase their economic power by learning new skills adding that women’s empowerment is impor­tant for the progress of a country or a nation.