Saturday, April 06, 2024
Private sector urged to create job opportunities for women

APP
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Ex­ecutive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed on Friday urged pri­vate sector and civil so­ciety organizations to strengthen business sus­tainability and women’s empowerment to ensure their active participation by creating job oppor­tunities for them. Fou­zia said that adequate implementations of laws are crucial to providing a secure environment for women to prosper themselves. As a way of strengthening con­fidence, personal and professional skill build­ing can provide oppor­tunities to women, she added. She said women can build their self-con­fidence, and increase their economic power by learning new skills adding that women’s empowerment is impor­tant for the progress of a country or a nation. 

APP

