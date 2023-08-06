Ecnec approves projects worth billions

ISLAMABAD-The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Saturday approved development projects costing billions of rupees.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). The ECNEC considered and approved a Punjab government project titled “Developing Resilient Environment and Advancing Municipal Services (DREAMS-I)” at a cost of Rs. 64,480.646 million (USD 225 million) including ADB loan of Rs. 51,584.517 million (USD 180 million) and local component of Rs. 12,896.129 million (USD45 million) by the Punjab government. The project will enhance climate resilience and urban living and health conditions for about 2.9 million in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur cities of Punjab province.

The ECNEC also considered project regarding Prime Minister’s National Programme for Solarization of Agriculture Tube Wells in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces and allowed to include Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) rural areas into its scope.

The ECNEC considered and approved a revised/updated project of Sindh government titled “ Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP)” at the cost of Rs. 18,805.577 million (USD 85.610 million) including World Bank loan of Rs. 16,709.389 million (USD 76.067 million). The revised/updated project envisages the improvement/upgradation of infrastructure of Karachi City in Karachi South, Korangi and Malir districts. The ECNEC considered and approved a project of Gilgit –Baltistan government tilted “Rural Development and Climate resilience Project” at updated cost of Rs. 16,264 million with foreign financing of Rs. 1,1067 million. The project envisages to improve sustainability of living conditions and resilience to climate change and natural disasters of Gilgit-Baltistan households and communities.

The ECNEC also considered and approved a project titled “Feasibility/cost estimate for Dualization of Sialkot-Eminabad Road upto Kamoki including link to Motorway: 65 kms” at the cost of Rs. 10,825.113 million with 50% cost sharing between federal and punjab govt and decided that National Highway Authority (NHA) to execute the project.

Planning Commission submitted a summary regarding Outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport (IIA) under PPP mode to undertake modernization of existing infrastructure of Islamabad International Airport and associated facilities by attracting private sector participation , bringing in international expertise to improve service quality and efficiency and implementing the latest international standards to stimulate aviation activities and growth. The ECNEC approved the project proposal.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers from federal ministries and provincial departments participated in the meeting.