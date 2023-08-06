Pakistan tennis sensation Ushna receives ITF BJKC Award

LAHORE - Ushna Suhail, former Pakistan first and only female player with world ranking, was honoured by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) with the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup (Commitment) award.

The accolade was presented to the country’s tennis sensation at a special ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur, making her the first-ever recipient of this distinction in Pakistan, alongside Ankita Raina of India, who holds a World Ranking of 200. The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the World Cup of Tennis, is awarded to players who have represented their countries in a minimum of 40 Fed Cup level international competitions, while showcasing exceptional performances throughout their careers. Ushna’s remarkable record of representing Pakistan in 43 competitions since 2011, coupled with numerous individual victories, made her a deserving candidate for this prestigious recognition.

Expressing her gratitude for the international honor bestowed upon her and her country, Ushna Suhail extended her thanks to the Pakistan Tennis Federation, particularly President Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, for their unwavering support towards women’s tennis. “This is an incredible honor for Pakistan and my family. I cannot thank the Almighty enough for this international award,” she added with emotion.

The significance of the award was further amplified by the presence of Ushna’s parents, who traveled to Kuala Lumpur to witness their daughter’s moment of glory. Overwhelmed with joy, she regarded the accolade as a lifetime achievement, attributing her success to the collective efforts and sacrifices of her family, coaches, mentors, and the unwavering support of the Pakistani nation. Elated with her achievement, Ushna Suhail pledged to continue her relentless pursuit of excellence in tennis. “This award serves as a source of motivation for me to work even harder and strive for more glories on a global level,” she asserted confidently.