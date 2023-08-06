PFA launches calorie labelling project for restaurants, cafes

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched the project of calorie label­ling on the restaurant menu to make people aware of healthy, nutritious food choices before ordering a meal. PFA Additional Director General (op­erations) Sardar Asif Dogar inaugu­rated the project from Gulberg here on Saturday. He said that all available resources would be utilized for public awareness and to make the project successful. He said the PFA would bind Food Business Operators (FBOs) to display calorie information on menus because the aim behind this project was to make it easy for consumers to make healthier food choices. Asif Dog­ar said, “We do not know how many calories are taken from food in a day, so it is very important for all of us to know how much nutrition is in what you are eating.” He said that listing calories on restaurant menus would improve the eating habits of people. He said the calorie labelling project would be spread across Punjab, adding that the provincial food regulatory body would take strict legal action against FBO in case of failure in the calorie labelling on restaurant menus. Ac­cording to the Prime Minister’s vision for a healthy Pakistan, people were being fully informed about choosing the right and healthy food. He said that Prime Minster had taken a great initiative to promote healthy eating habits. Making safe and nutritious food choices could keep us safe from diseases, he added.