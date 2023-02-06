Share:

MUZAFFARABAD/ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed upon forging of unity and solidarity by shunning all political differences which would further infuse vigour and strength to the Kashmir cause. Addressing a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKL) on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, the prime minister said that the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared Kashmir as ‘a jugular vein of Pakistan’.

The people and Government of Pakistan observed the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ yesterday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people in their just and legitimate struggle for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination. The prime minister said that divisions were apparent in the society which were regrettable, but in Muzaffarabad, AJK and Pakistan, all the political parties, their leadership and the assembly members were in unison which reflected the national unity, harmony and solidarity that certainly perturbed India.

“When a society moves with unity, its goals are achieved, giving it further power and strength,” he observed. The prime minister said that the entire 220 million Pakistani nation and the Kashmiris, on the day, gave a clear message of national unity. In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), for the last 75 years, he said, the blood of innocent Kashmiris was spilled mercilessly.

The prime minister referred to one of the gory incidents in IIOJK in which a little kid was seen sitting on the chest of his slain grandfather with melancholic looks. The whole world witnessed the heart-wrenching spectacle, he said, adding thousands of Kashmiri Muslims had been subjected to cruelties and brutalities unleashed by Indian occupation forces while thousands were martyred. He recalled that in 2019, Prime Minister Modi had deprived the IIOJK of its special status, turning the whole occupied valley into an open jail. The prime minister said that the barbaric and inhuman treatment of Kashmiri people would not last for long, as the mothers, sons and children had given huge sacrifices with valour which would see the light of the day. The prime minister referred to the events in Sudan, North Ireland and East Timor which had been divided on a religious and political basis. In Bosnia, the world’s conscience woke up when thousands were killed. Mass graves were unearthed which spoke volume of cruelties.

On one hand, these scenes moved the world while on the other hand, efforts were being made to equate the aggressor with the victims in IIOJK, the prime minister regretted. Despite all this, the prime minister said the Pakistani people and all the political governments always raised their voice for the Kashmir cause and wholeheartedly supported it as Kashmir was their jugular vein. He said in 1954, Nehru had made a commitment in Lok Sabha to give Kashmiri people their right to self-determination, but later, it proved as falsehood. The prime minister assured the Kashmiri people that they would always stand in solidarity with them in their struggle for freedom from the illegal Indian occupation. He said that Kashmiris were right in raising the questions as to why the issue lingered on for the last 75 years. Kashmir and Palestine issues could not be resolved while atrocities of enormous proportions were being carried out. He said Kashmiri people would get freedom soon, but along with slogans, words and speeches, they would have to prove with practical steps. The prime minister said Japan and Germany had been destroyed during World War, resulting in huge casualties while their major cities were turned into ruins, but after 60 years, they once again prevailed over the world and Europe due to their hard work. They turned their destruction into success on the basis of hard work and commitment, he opined.

The prime minister also stressed that the Muslim world had been blessed with huge resources and with unity, they could resolve issues confronting them. The prime minister said as prime minister of allied parties and a representative of 220 million Pakistani people, he fully assured Kashmiri brethren that they would continue their support for their due right to self-determination. “But first, we have to forge unity among our ranks, besides, bringing economic and political stability,” he added. The prime minister said they should strive to make Pakistan economically stronger. As Pakistanis, they should shun their political differences and work together to secure the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people. Referring to the global scenario, the prime minister said there was a rule of ‘might is right’ and expressed that it was never too late to mend and if they resolved with unity, they would secure freedom for the Kashmiri people. He said former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif had effectively raised the Kashmir issue.

During 1998, in response to the Indian nuclear tests, Nawaz Sharif conducted five tests which made Pakistan as a nuclear power. The former prime minister also rejected $5 billion offer made by former US president Bill Clinton for not conducting the nuclear test, he added. The minister said in 1999, former Indian premier Vajpayee visited Lahore and Minar-e-Pakistan, while in the Lahore accord, he promised to resolve the Kashmir issue within one year. The prime minister said Pakistan was a nuclear power and India could not cast an evil eye. The prime minister said a nation could rise only with honour and not with a begging bowl and they were making efforts to save every penny and expressed the optimism that they would succeed in steering the country out of the present challenges. Earlier, AJK prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and other members of the assembly spoke on the occasion and highlighted the Kashmir issue, the heroic struggle of the Kashmiri people and their sacrifices.

They also expressed their gratitude to the government of Pakistan and the Pakistani nation for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of Pakistan have paid tribute to the indigenous struggle of brave Kashmiris for their right of self-determination as per the UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir. “No amount of human rights violations and atrocities can suppress the spirit of Kashmiris for freedom,” said Director General ISPR in a statement issued by the ISPR on the occasion the Kashmir Solidarity Day. The day was observed with traditional zeal and fervour through holding rallies and walks by Pakistanis from all walks of life and by Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora around the world. Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day every year to express its unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of our Kashmiri brethren for their right of self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions. The day is marked by public processions, special prayers in mosques for the liberation of Kashmir and protests and rallies that are carried out against the Indian oppression in IIoJK. Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed to express wholehearted support to the just struggle of oppressed Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions. In Islamabad, activists, human rights bodies and civil society organisations reaffirmed their pledge to stand by their Kashmiri brethren till the achievement of their right to self-determination. In this context, a special ‘Solidarity Day Walk’ was held in Islamabad along the Constitution Avenue starting from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs upto the Parliament Building in Islamabad.

The officers and staff members of the Ministry participated in the walk, alongside school children and people from the different walks of life. Adviser to Prime Minister for Kashmir and GB Qamar Zaman Kaira, while addressing participants of the rally, said Indian atrocities in the occupied valley are increasing and asked India to fulfil its promises to the people of Kashmir. People and government of Pakistan will continue their unconditional support to Kashmiri brethren till they get their right to self-determination, he added. Meanwhile, human chains were formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. The President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister, in their special messages on the occasion, have renewed Pakistan’s unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir Cause and called for resolution of the Kashmir Dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people in a UN supervised plebiscite according to the UNSC Resolutions.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has addressed letters to President UN General Assembly, President UN Security Council, UN Secretary General, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and OIC Secretary General to apprise them of the latest developments in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In these letters, the Foreign Minister has called for implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their own future. He has also demanded UN-supervised investigation into the human rights situation in IIOJK. A range of activities on the Kashmir Solidarity Day were designed to express Pakistan’s solidarity with the Kashmiri people, highlighting the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK, and underscoring the dangerous implications of India’s illegal and unilateral actions since 5 August 2019 to turn Kashmiris into a marginalized and disempowered minority in their own land.

These include public rallies, seminars, webinars, panel discussions and photo exhibitions being organized throughout the country. Pakistan’s diplomatic missions around the world also arranged special activities for Kashmir Solidarity Day. A one-minute silence was observed across Pakistan on ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on Sunday at 10:00 am to pay tribute to the valiant Kashmiris for their relentless decades-long struggle against Indian oppression and support their just struggle for their right to self-determination.

Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Kashmir, the success of the freedom struggle, and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people. In Karachi, a solidarity rally was attended by the provincial minister as well as the police chief. Nasir Hussain Shah said the Kashmiri people were fighting Indian occupation for seven decades and reiterated that their struggle would soon yield results.