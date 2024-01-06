Canada issues travel advisory for Pakistan

Canada has issued new travel advisory for its citizen in Pakistan, advising them to exercise a “high degree of caution” amid prevailing security situation and threat of terrorism.

According to the travel advisory, Canadian nationals in Pakistan were advised to exercise a high degree of caution due to the prevailing security situation, threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence and kidnapping.

The country advised its nationals against traveling to the area within 50 kilometres of the border with Afghanistan, within 10km of the borders with India and Iran and the areas within 10km of the Line of Control (LoC), except the official border crossings at Wagah Border and Khunjerab Pass.

The regions deemed dangerous to travel also included section of the Karakoram Highway from Mansehra to Chilas, Kashmir, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa except Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Buner and Chitral district.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.