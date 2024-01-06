Saturday, January 06, 2024
Parvez Elahi once again hospitalised with chest infection

Web Desk
3:26 PM | January 06, 2024
Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has once again been shifted to hospital from Adiala Jail due to chest pain. 

Doctors diagnosed chest infection after Parvez Elahi's thallium scan was done at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) last week. 

Jail sources say detailed medical examination of Elahi will be done. His medical examination was also conducted in the jail’s hospital as usual. 

Elahi was detained in Adiala Jail for his alleged involvement in various cases including money laundering and illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

